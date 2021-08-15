#HealthBytes: The different variants of Indian teas and their benefits

Drinking tea every day is one of the healthiest habits to ward off diseases

Ever wondered how a steaming hot cuppa can boost your health? A number of scientific researches have reiterated the fact that drinking tea is great to boost immunity and ward off many chronic health conditions, including cancer, obesity, and dehydration. In this article, Mr. Parimal K Shah, Founder & CEO, Cherise India Pvt. Ltd, mentions a few varieties of tea along with their benefits.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea should ideally be consumed in the morning

Ginger tea is one of the most common variants of tea found in Indian households. The best time to consume ginger tea is in the morning. This tea variant is full of antioxidants that can keep your heart healthy by reducing inflammation in the body. Ginger tea also helps to reduce any physical pain, heals nausea, and also relieves constipation.

Lemon tea

Lemon tea helps alleviate depression and anxiety

Lemon tea is inherently a treasure trove of nutrition and enhances stomach, liver, heart, and skin health. One can also add a dash of mint or a pinch of cinnamon powder for that extra zest as well as to reap its wonderful health benefits. The myriad of antioxidants provide oodles of health benefits. It also helps to alleviate depression and anxiety.

Masala tea

Masala tea boosts immunity and aids in digestion

An extremely popular tea variant in India because of its exquisite aroma and flavors is masala chai. This tea is a mixture of various Indian spices and herbs including cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, and black pepper. Drinking this tea variant helps in reducing inflammation, boosting immunity, aiding in digestion, and reducing the formation of plaques, which are the leading causes of blockages.

Cardamon tea

Cardamom tea is effective against digestive ailments

Cardamom is packed with antioxidants and a tea made from this spice is a great remedy for digestive ailments. This tea is an effective cure for both cough and cold. It also helps to lower blood pressure and regulates your blood sugar levels as well. However, the most important benefit of cardamom tea is its ability to boost the body's metabolism.