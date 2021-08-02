#HealthBytes: Some effective remedies to get relief from stiff neck

Last updated on Aug 02, 2021

Stiffness in the neck is a painful condition that can interfere with daily activities

The habit of looking down at our phones and gadgets has led to many people suffering from neck stiffness in recent times. Stiffness in the neck can also be caused due to osteoarthritis, hunched posture, stress, etc. Having a stiff neck can interfere with our daily activities and may also affect a good night's sleep. Read on for effective ways to relieve the condition.

Stretch

Stretch gently using slow movements, but don't overdo it

Stretching slowly is an effective way to relieve the pain and stiffness of the neck. However, you must take care not to overdo it, as sudden movements can increase inflammation and cause more serious injury. Effective stretches to ease the neck include rolling the shoulders backwards and then forward, pressing the shoulder blades together and holding the position for a few seconds, etc.

Sleep environment

Incorporate a few hacks, change your sleep environment, bedding

Your sleeping position has an important role to play when it comes to neck pain. To reduce the stiffness and to prevent it in the future, buy a firmer mattress and use a neck pillow. Also, make it a habit to sleep only on your back or side. Wearing a mouth guard may also help, if you have a habit of grinding your teeth.

Hot/cold pack

Apply heat compress or an ice pack or both simultaneously

If your neck stiffness and pain is too severe, apply an ice pack on the area for about 20 minutes. Repeat this every two hours for a quick relief, as the cold helps relieve inflammation. You can also alternate between applying ice and a heat compress. Taking a warm water bath or shower can also help reduce the pain and stiffness.

Stress

Reduce stress to avoid tension in the muscles

Stress is another important reason behind stiffness and tension in the neck. To reduce the same, both for your physical and mental well-being, there are a variety of stress busters to choose from. A few of them include listening to music, yoga, meditation, taking a vacation and investing time in your favorite hobbies and activities at the end of a busy day.