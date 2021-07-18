Facial oils: Right way to use, skincare benefits, and more

Facial oils are nourishing oils that give the face a healthy glow

Facial oils are plant-based oils that are generally used to nourish and balance the skin for a healthy glow. While facial oils are a huge hit among those who have dry skin, acne-prone individuals might steer clear from them due to the unappealing idea of more oil on the skin. But if used correctly, facial oils are beneficial for all skin types. Here's more.

Composition

Facial oils have a similar composition to our natural oils

Our skin naturally produces oils that help prevent water from escaping from our skin. Facial oils too work similarly and their composition is quite close to the natural oils produced by our skin. Thus, both of these oils work in tandem to keep the skin balanced and well-hydrated. While they're known for their hydrating properties, face oils also possess antibacterial and healing properties.

Usage

Here's how you can tweak the oil into your routine

With serums, moisturizers, and everything in between, are wondering how to incorporate face oils into your routine? It's simple! If you use too many products, the easiest way is to add a few drops of oil to your moisturizer. You can also use the oil after the serum to lock the formula. It can also be used as a spot treatment for dark spots.

Oily skin

Yes, it works well on oily skin as well

The idea of applying oils on acne-prone and oily skin can be an intimidating one. But choosing the right facial oil is the key to address this issue and gift your skin the benefits of the face oils. Studies suggest that hemp oil and facial oils that contain cannabidiol can help in regulating sebum production and balance the excess oil production of the skin.

Benefits

Facial oil gives the face a youthful glow

As mentioned above, the most important property of facial oil is its ability to seal moisture and hydrating the skin. These oils are also excellent for those who have dry and dull skin as it helps with a healthy glow. In addition, these oils have antioxidant properties that help protect the skin against free radicals and thus aid in providing a youthful glow.