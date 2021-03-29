Desi ghee contains good fats that nourish your body and provides a host of health benefits. Having a spoon of ghee every day helps keep infections at bay and maintains the proper functioning of the body. But what if we told you that it is equally good for the skin and hair, too? Read on to know more about the beauty benefits of ghee.

Skin brightening Apply gram flour, ghee face mask for instant glow

If you are looking to instantly brighten up your dull skin for an event, then the miracle ingredients for that could be right in your kitchen. Make a face pack by mixing some besan (gram flour) with equal parts of ghee and water. Apply this on the face as well as the neck and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse with cold water.

Dark circles Contains antioxidants that can wade away dark circles, wrinkles

Desi ghee has antioxidants that help fight wrinkles and fine lines. Also, the fatty acids and vitamins present in the ghee help in reducing dark circles and under-eye bags. Gently massage ghee under your eyes with your fingertips in circular motions. Leave it on overnight. Rinse with cold water in the morning. Repeat this every day for a week for visible results.

Hair health Moisturizes the scalp and is an excellent conditioner

Ghee is rich in antioxidants and vitamin E and is an excellent replacement for oil. Massage warm ghee onto your scalp and leave it overnight. Use a shower cap to avoid staining pillow covers. This will improve the blood circulation to the scalp and promote healthy hair growth. Ghee is also an excellent conditioner and the same treatment can be done for shiny hair.

Lips Ghee is an excellent exfoliant for the lips