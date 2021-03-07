Last updated on Mar 07, 2021, 12:15 am

Have you experienced painful lumps under the skin that are not visible on the outside? These acnes are called blind pimples, and they can be trickier to get rid of than normal zits. While there are a couple of remedies for regular acne, blind pimples are harder to treat because they don't have a head. Read on to know more about them.

Areas Common on areas such as the face, neck and shoulders

Blind pimples most commonly occur on areas such as the face, neck and shoulders, where there are more sebaceous glands, small oil-producing glands. These secrete sebum to protect the skin. However, when a pore is blocked with dead skin cells, the sebum is unable to reach the skin's surface. This causes its build-up in the sebaceous gland, which later develops into a blind pimple.

Identification Here's how you can identify a blind pimple

Blind pimples are pretty similar to normal acne. The only difference is that they are formed beneath the skin's surface and that they do not have a protruding head, like acne. These pimples are generally painful and the lump can be felt when touched. You may also notice that the skin surrounding the pimple turns red from inflammation and swelling.

Precautions Don't wash face more than twice daily, clean fabrics frequently

Do not wash your face more than two times every day and avoid exfoliating your skin more than once a week. Make sure to choose the right products that suit your skin. Frequently changing your skincare products can aggravate the chances of a blind pimple. It is also important to regularly wash your pillowcases and face towels, to avoid bacterial build-up on fabrics.

Process Home remedies to get rid of a blind pimple