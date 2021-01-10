It may not be wrong to say that meditation is the ultimate treasure trove to happiness and peaceful life. Studies have proved that practicing meditation on a regular basis yields lifelong benefits such as reduced anxiety, lower blood pressure, a healthy heart, and decreased cellular inflammation. Here's looking at a few more positive changes that will come about with this healthy lifestyle habit.

Well being Aids in emotional well being and promotes positive thinking

With the increasing rate of depression-related illnesses, meditation helps in mindful thinking, where one is more aware of their thoughts. Studies show that regular meditation decreases anxiety, stress, and other mood-related disorders. An individual who meditates shows a better stress-coping mechanism. Regular meditation promotes positive thinking, which results in cheerful and happy individuals. Needless to say, a healthy mind and a healthy body go hand-in-hand.

Concentration Learnable skill, improves focus and helps in better concentration

One of the primary benefits of meditation is the ability to stay focused. In a world full of distractions, meditation helps to be alert and present. Studies prove that mindfulness meditation improves overall concentration and helps an individual focus better, even if it is a mundane task. What's more, research also shows that meditation is a learnable skill that can be mastered over time.

Addiction Helps in overcoming various forms of addiction

Addiction of any kind is extremely unhealthy and meditation tackles just that. Transcendental meditation is a form of mantra meditation, which, over time, helps deal with various forms of addiction. From drug abuse to food addiction, research shows that transcendental meditation is more effective than traditional de-addiction programs. This is so because regular meditation trains the brain to be naturally happy without external factors.

Compassion Makes you compassionate and receptive to others' perspectives