Teabags are one of the most common pantry items and there's not much thought that crosses our mind before tossing teabags out after using them. But there are numerous ways that your used tea bags can be put to work before finally disposing of them in the trash. Here are a few ways to use up (read exhaust) all the goodness in your teabags.

Exfoliator Excellent exfoliator, makes for a good body/face scrub

Teabags are great exfoliators and are handy when it comes to DIY scrubs. Take two used green tea bags, tear them, and release the leaves. Mix four tablespoons of sugar to it and add curd and honey. Now, preserve it in an airtight container. This is not just an excellent scrub for your face, but it also makes for a good body scrub.

Neutralize odor Neutralize garbage odor by placing them in your dustbin

Regularly disposing of the garbage is a habit we must all adopt. However, there are times when the garbage bin can emit a foul-smelling odor owing to the piling up of waste. Placing a dried teabag at the bottom of your waste bin will help curb this issue. The teabags will mask the bad smell emanating from the trash, thus neutralizing the odor.

Bleeding gums Are your gums bleeding? Use one of those teabags

Teabags on bleeding gums may not be commonly heard of but they are a great way to provide relief. Green and black teas contain tannins that promote blood clotting and also have astringent abilities. Place a used teabag on the swollen part of your gum and leave it for a few minutes. This will help reduce bleeding and relieve swelling of the gums.

Eye bags Reduces puffiness around eyes, may help in under-eye dark circles