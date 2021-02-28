Being a petite woman, I have at times caught myself hoping for extra inches because let's face it, there are a few looks that can look flattering only on taller frames. While we truly believe in embracing every body type, wanting to look tall while wearing certain outfits is an acceptable desire. So, here are some effective hacks to help you serve this purpose.

Tip 1 Dress in one color, preferably dark ones, from head-to-toe

Dressing head-to-toe in one color is a tried and tested way to look taller. This is because when the outfit is in uniform color, the body does not have a compartmentalized look, which can make a person look short. Also, choosing a uniform dark color is another way to add a vertical effect and helps in getting a visually taller and leaner frame.

Tip 2 Your pants and shoes should be of the same shade

Shoes play an important part in completing the look and can either make or break your appearance. When you are aiming for a taller look, go for shoes that match your pants. This will give a seamless look from waist to toes and inevitably make you look taller. If you are wearing a skirt, opt for nude footwear to achieve the illusion of height.

Tip 3 Invest in smaller handbags and skinny belts

Large handbags tend to give a short person a shorter look by adding width to the waist and hip. Make sure that the strap is either short or mid-length if you are opting for a medium-sized bag, or simply ditch the bag and go for clutches. Skinny belts also help to add height to a petite body frame and make you appear taller.

Tip 4 Avoid oversized shirts and jackets, go for well-fit clothes