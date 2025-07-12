Amazon Prime Day: Samsung S24 Ultra available at just ₹74,999
What's the story
Amazon is offering a massive discount on Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra as part of its Prime Day sale. The flagship phone, which was launched at ₹1,29,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, is now available at just ₹74,999. This is a flat 42% discount on a device launched last year.
Extra benefits
Additional offers you can avail
If you're an Amazon Prime member and have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can get an extra 5% cashback on top of the discount. Further, if you trade in your old smartphone, you can get up to ₹43,950 off on the new purchase. The final exchange value will depend on your device's brand, model, and condition.
Phone specs
The device uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and supports several Galaxy AI features. The device also sports a quad-camera setup with a massive 200MP (OIS) main sensor, along with a 10MP (OIS, 3x) telephoto lens, a 50MP (OIS, 5x) periscope lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. This makes it ideal for everything from casual snaps to professional photography. It has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a battery capacity of 5,000mAh.