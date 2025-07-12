Innovative phone case mimics sunburnt skin
Ever wish your phone could remind you to reapply sunscreen?
Enter Skincase—a new prototype cover that looks and feels like real skin, and actually "sunburns" when UV rays hit.
Created by Marc Teyssier with Virgin Media O2, it's designed to keep you aware of sun exposure while you're out and about (and glued to your screen).
Realistic details and color-changing pigments
Handcrafted with 3D printing and silicone, Skincase comes in three skin tones and even has wrinkle details for realism.
When exposed to sunlight, special UV-reactive pigments make the case change color—like a visual nudge that it's time for some SPF.
A reminder for your daily SPF
Let's be honest—most of us forget sunscreen when we're busy scrolling outside.
Skincase aims to bridge that gap between tech habits and health by giving a quick, visible warning before you get burned.
It's just a prototype for now, but definitely an interesting way tech could help us take better care of ourselves.