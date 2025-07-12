Innovative phone case mimics sunburnt skin

Handcrafted with 3D printing and silicone, Skincase comes in three skin tones and even has wrinkle details for realism. When exposed to sunlight, special UV-reactive pigments make the case change color—like a visual nudge that it's time for some SPF.

A reminder for your daily SPF

Let's be honest—most of us forget sunscreen when we're busy scrolling outside.

Skincase aims to bridge that gap between tech habits and health by giving a quick, visible warning before you get burned.

It's just a prototype for now, but definitely an interesting way tech could help us take better care of ourselves.