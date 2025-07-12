Will Allu Arjun play four roles in Atlee's next?

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Arjun will be playing a grandfather, father, and two sons in the film. A source told the portal, "Allu is playing the entire family tree in Atlee's next film. He will be seen as a grandfather, father, and two sons in the film, making it a quadruple role for Allu." Notably, there is no official confirmation on this so far.

Role negotiation

Atlee initially wanted to cast 2 other actors alongside Arjun

Initially, Atlee had planned for Arjun to play a double role and cast two other actors for the roles of father and grandfather. However, Arjun insisted on playing all four characters himself. The source added, "At first, Atlee was hesitant, but on doing the look test, he felt this worked in favor of the film." The film is currently being shot in Mumbai and is likely to be released in 2027.