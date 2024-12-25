OTT: Where to watch 'Baby John' post-theatrical run
Varun Dhawan's latest action thriller, Baby John, hit cinemas on Wednesday, just in time for Christmas celebrations. Directed by Kalees, Baby John is an action-packed thriller and an adaptation of Atlee's Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Post its theatrical run, the film will arrive on Amazon Prime Video.
'Baby John' plot and production details
Baby John tells the gripping tale of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) whose life takes an unexpected turn, sending him on a relentless journey to protect his family. It features Thaman S's captivating music, cinematographer Kiran Koushik's stunning visuals, and editor Ruben's seamless cuts. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and marks the Bollywood debut of Keerthy Suresh, while Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav also play key roles. Salman Khan features in a cameo.
Dhawan on the themes of 'Baby John'
Dhawan recently told Variety, "In my childhood, I loved this film called Hum by Mukul Anand, which has Amitabh Bachchan, where he plays almost a double role." "Baby John has similar themes. It also has another theme of protection of women in this country and how it's done. And there's a solution also for it, which is good parenting versus bad parenting. It's almost like an Indian Thali [platter], which has every different cultural cuisine."