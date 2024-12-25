Summarize Simplifying... In short "Baby John" is a gripping film about a Deputy Commissioner of Police's relentless journey to protect his family, featuring Thaman S's music, Kiran Koushik's visuals, and Ruben's editing.

The film, marking Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut, also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, with a cameo by Salman Khan.

According to Dhawan, the film explores themes of women's protection in India and the impact of parenting, likening it to a diverse Indian Thali.

What's the story Varun Dhawan's latest action thriller, Baby John, hit cinemas on Wednesday, just in time for Christmas celebrations. Directed by Kalees, Baby John is an action-packed thriller and an adaptation of Atlee's Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Post its theatrical run, the film will arrive on Amazon Prime Video.

Baby John tells the gripping tale of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) whose life takes an unexpected turn, sending him on a relentless journey to protect his family. It features Thaman S's captivating music, cinematographer Kiran Koushik's stunning visuals, and editor Ruben's seamless cuts. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and marks the Bollywood debut of Keerthy Suresh, while Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav also play key roles. Salman Khan features in a cameo.

Dhawan recently told Variety, "In my childhood, I loved this film called Hum by Mukul Anand, which has Amitabh Bachchan, where he plays almost a double role." "Baby John has similar themes. It also has another theme of protection of women in this country and how it's done. And there's a solution also for it, which is good parenting versus bad parenting. It's almost like an Indian Thali [platter], which has every different cultural cuisine."