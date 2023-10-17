Has composer Imman ended his collaboration with Sivakarthikeyan over betrayal

By Tanvi Gupta 02:36 pm Oct 17, 2023

Why Tamil composer D Imman decided to cut ties with actor Sivakarthikeyan?

Tamil composer D Imman and actor Sivakarthikeyan are currently at odds. In a recent candid interview, Imman openly discussed their strained relationship and declared that he would "never collaborate with the actor again." While he refrained from divulging the specifics of their discord, Imman expressed feeling deeply hurt by Sivakarthikeyan's "betrayal." Notably, Imman has teamed up with Sivakarthikeyan for several hit songs in the past.

'It's tough to collaborate with him in this lifetime...'

In an interview with the Wow Tamizha YouTube channel, Imman mentioned his unwillingness to collaborate with Sivakarthikeyan, saying it would be hard for him to do so at least in this lifetime. He said, "It's tough to collaborate with him in this lifetime. It's for personal reasons. It was a huge betrayal of trust from his side. Maybe, if he was an actor and I was a music director in the next lifetime, we could work together."

Imman refused to reveal why the tiff started

Further elaborating, Imman expressed his disappointment in Sivakarthikeyan. He mentioned, "That's how people betray others. I was not aware and later came to know what he did. By the time I realized what had happened, it was too late. Hence, I would not work with him in the future. " The composer disclosed that he confronted the actor but didn't disclose any further details of their conversation.

Imman stands firm on 'artistic integrity,' unwilling to compromise

Imman shared that he had been frequently questioned about the possibility of collaborating with Sivakarthikeyan. "I need to take a stand. That's not possible hereafter. There's something called forgiveness and human beings are flawed. We can forgive, but we cannot forget certain things." Imman emphasized his commitment to his artistic integrity and noted that he couldn't compromise it just to work with someone who had hurt him.

Revisiting the successful collaborations between Imman and Sivakarthikeyan

Before their fallout, Imman and Sivakarthikeyan had worked together on several successful projects. The duo collaborated on a total of five films, including the 2012 rom-com drama Manam Kothi Paravai, 2013's Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Keerthy Suresh-led Rajini Murugan (2016), 2018's Seemaraja featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Namma Veetu Pillai (2019). Their chart-topping songs from these films still remain popular among Tamil cinema fans.

Current and upcoming projects of Imman and Sivakarthikeyan

Despite their differences, Imman and Sivakarthikeyan both remain active in the Tamil film industry. Imman is currently composing music for upcoming films including Malai, Public, and Valli Mayil. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is filming his project with director Rajkumar Periyasamy, tentatively titled SK 21. Additionally, the actor is preparing for the release of his highly-anticipated sci-fi film Ayaalan, which was originally scheduled for Diwali but has now been rescheduled for Pongal 2024.