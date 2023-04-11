Entertainment

Ahead of 'Mrs. Undercover,' watch these 5 female-led spy films

Ahead of 'Mrs. Undercover,' watch these 5 female-led spy films

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 11, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

'Mrs. Undercover' featuring Radhika Apte and Sumeet Vyas will be released on Friday

The trailer of Radhika Apte and Sumeet Vyas starrer Mrs. Undercover released recently impressed cinephiles immensely. It showed Apte as a homemaker-turned-spy who is put on a mission to fight a serial killer (Vyas) called "Common Man." Ahead of its release on Friday (April 14), here are five women-centric Indian espionage thrillers that you can watch on various OTT platforms.

'Yashoda'

Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular role, Yashoda was released in multiple languages across cinema halls in November 2022. Prabhu plays the role of an undercover cop who becomes a surrogate in search of her younger sister. It shows the dark underbelly of the surrogacy scam and is packed with some sleek action sequences. It was also Prabhu's first pan-India release.

'Raazi'

In her decade-long career, Alia Bhatt has delivered numerous commercial successes. However, her finest performance to date is the role she played in Raazi. Co-starring Vicky Kaushal, the Meghna Gulzar film featured Bhatt as an R&AW agent who is married to a Pakistani army officer. She puts her life at risk to bring crucial information to India about a threat from its rival neighbor.

'Naam Shabana'

The film was released in 2017, two years after 2015's hit film Baby. Naam Shabana was developed as a prequel to Baby, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead as one of India's secret agents. It follows the story of Pannu's character who goes from being a normal college girl to a spy. The movie also saw Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in important roles.

'Kahaani'

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 movie Kahaani showcases Vidya Balan as a pregnant lady in search of her missing husband. The movie is set in Kolkata and is one of the best-written Indian thrillers. It also comes with an interesting twist which shows that Balan's character isn't pregnant but rather on a covert mission. It received critical appreciation for performance, screenplay, and cinematography.

'Ek Tha Tiger'

One of the best and most successful films of Katrina Kaif's career, Ek Tha Tiger, in which she starred opposite Salman Khan, is directed by Kabir Khan. Kaif plays an ISI agent who falls in love with an R&AW agent when the two are pitted on a mission against one another. Apart from this, she also played an agent in 2015's Phantom.