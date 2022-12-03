Entertainment

95th Academy Awards: Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' eyeing Oscar nods

95th Academy Awards: Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' eyeing Oscar nods

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 03, 2022, 02:22 pm 2 min read

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has started an Oscars campaign for Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiadi'

One of the blockbuster films of Hindi cinema in 2022, Gangubai Kathiawdi starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, is eyeing big nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film which recently kick-started a BAFTA campaign is looking out for Oscar nominations in major categories including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Screenplay, among others, per reports.

Why does this story matter?

Before Gangubai Kathiawadi, the Oscar nomination campaign began for SS Rajamouli's pan-India film RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and Bhatt. The film also starred Devgn in an extended cameo.

Rajamouli also bagged the Best Director Award at New York Film Critics Circle on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Gujarati film Chhello Show or Last Film Show is India's official entry to the Oscars 2023.

International film fests and global box office stats

Earlier this year in February, Gangubai Kathiawadi premiered at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. The film also received a standing ovation for eight minutes by the audience at the fest. As for its global box office collections are concerned, Gangubai Kathiawadi raked in over $23M. It is also one of the top 10 box office hits in India of 2022.

A real-life story based on 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'

The Alia Bhatt-starrer, featuring Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role, is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It is a story of a simple girl who was duped by her husband and thrown into a brothel. After accepting her destiny, she changes things in her favor and becomes the voice of the suppressed. She also seeks to legitimize the tainted profession.

Bhansali at BAFTA Awards

Recently, a series of events were conducted in London, UK, as part of the BAFTA Awards campaign. These were attended by the film's director, Bhansali. Touted as one of the best Indian filmmakers, he also delivered his first-ever BAFTA master class apart from discussing his 25 years as a filmmaker and indulging in a Q&A round with the participants.