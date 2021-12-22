Entertainment Oscars 2022 sees Indian documentary, 'Writing with Fire,' in shortlist

Oscars 2022 sees Indian documentary, 'Writing with Fire,' in shortlist

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 22, 2021, 06:47 pm

After fiery reviews and awards, 'Writing with Fire' has entered the Oscars race!

An Indian documentary, Writing with Fire, has made it to the shortlist of 15 films in the Documentary Feature category of the Oscars 2022. Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, the documentary made the cut among 138 entries. While the voting begins on January 27, the winner will be announced on February 8, before the 94th Academy Awards are held in March 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

Focused around the newspaper, Khabar Lahariya, based out of the Bundelkhand region that is run by Dalit women, Writing with Fire has been a big winner in the festival circuit. The documentary has bagged features in prestigious festivals like Telluride Mountainfilm Festival, San Francisco Film Festival, and Yamagata International Documentary Film Festival, among others. Also, it earned two awards at the Sundance Film Festival.

Announcement Thomas sent love to 'Khabar Lahariya' while sharing the news

Undoubtedly, winning an Oscar would be a great boost to the team but entering the shortlist is no less of a feat. Celebrating the announcement, Thomas wrote, "What a moment for my entire team behind this indie Indian doc. What a moment for the Indian documentary community. We are richer with the stories we choose to tell, big love @KhabarLahariya."

Twitter Post 'We are richer with the stories we choose to tell'

#WritingWithFire is on the @TheAcademy Shortlist. What a moment for my entire team behind this indie Indian doc. What a moment for the Indian documentary community. We are richer with the stories we choose to tell, big love @KhabarLahariya 💜💜 https://t.co/CLHSqF3Gxn pic.twitter.com/CRPIej1k4R — Rintu Thomas (@RintuThomas11) December 22, 2021

Documentary Documentary closely follows Chief Reporter Meera and other journalists

Source: Gloria Steinem's Twitter handle

Before this, the project bagged several glowing reviews, including getting called "The most inspiring journalism movie - maybe ever" by The Washington Post. Just last week, the filmmakers sat down with renowned feminist journalist-author Gloria Steinem for a chat, too. In the trailer of the documentary, Chief Reporter Meera and her journalists get featured as they break stories in a highly difficult world.

Oscars India's feature film selection 'Koozhangal' is out of Oscars race

Earlier, the Tamil movie Koozhangal had been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars in the feature film section. The PS Vinothraj-directorial had defeated Bollywood flicks like Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham, and Vidya Balan's Sherni to make the cut. However, it didn't manage to get a nomination. Next year, the 94th edition of the prestigious award show will take place on March 27.