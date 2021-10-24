'Koozhangal' beats 'Sherni', 'Sardar Udham' to become India's Oscars entry

It's official! Tamil movie 'Koozhangal' is India's entry to Oscars 2022

Beating 13 other films, Tamil movie Koozhangal has been selected as India's official entry to the Oscars 2022. A jury of 15 members in Kolkata watched the 14 shortlisted entries and announced the winner on Saturday. Notably, mainstream Hindi movies, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham and Vidya Balan's Sherni, were also on the shortlist. Academy Awards are scheduled to be held on March 27, 2022.

Now, it stands a chance to bag Oscars nomination

Now, the PS Vinothraj-directorial has the chance to be nominated in the Best International Feature Film category at the coveted event. As soon as the news was announced, team Koozhangal was showered with best wishes on social media. Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who produced the venture along with actress Nayanthara, was giddy in his announcement tweet, too. "Can't be prouder, happier & content," he wrote.

'Two steps away from a dream come true moment'

'Go for glory,' read Kaushal's congratulatory message

Kaushal, who has been receiving praises for his depiction of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh in the Shoojit Sircar film, also congratulated the team behind Koozhangal. Sharing Shivan's Instagram post of the film's poster on his Instagram Story, Kaushal wrote: "Congratulations Vignesh Sivan, Nayanthara and Team #Koozhangal! Go for glory!!!" Engaged celebrity couple Shivan and Nayanthara had backed the film under their banner Rowdy Pictures.

Know the plot of the Tamil movie, 'Koozhangal'

Koozhangal or Pebbles (as known internationally) follows the story of a young boy and his relationship with his alcoholic father. The boy follows the father to bring back his mother, who has left due to abuse. Reportedly, the plot had been derived from a real-life incident in director Vinothraj's family. Starring Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan in lead roles, it features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

The movie has already earned nods in film festival circuit

The first production venture from Shivan-Nayanthara (although Netrikann was released first), Koozhangal has already received global acclaim. It won the Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam this February, bagging screenings at the New Directors New Films Festival (North American premiere), Jeonju International Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Kyiv Molodist International Film Festival. It's yet to release in theaters.