Entertainment, during these uncertain times of COVID-19, is clearly being ruled by content. And studios across the world are feeling compelled to follow this, be it with the movies aimed for theatrical release or web series. In this tug of war, the silent underdog of short films is emerging to be victorious. Keith Gomes' Shameless, which is running for Oscars 2021, proves that fact.

Details The film has support of several National Award, Oscar winners

Shameless is a courageous take on the various uncomfortable truths netizens and working-class people ignore while keeping themselves entitled increasingly through technology, thus wiping out the human spirit gradually. Produced by Ashley Gomes, Keith Gomes, and National Award-winning ad-filmmaker-cum-VFX artist Sandeep Kamal from Udaipur, the film has Resul Pookutty, who won Oscar for Best Sound Mixing (Slumdog Millionaire), backing the project in sound design.

Context A WFH professional trapped by a pizza delivery girl

This 15-minute-long comedy-thriller shows how a work-from-home professional (Hussain Dalal) keeps ordering food online and finds himself trapped by a pizza delivery girl who is exasperated and apologetic about the crime at the same time. Sayani Gupta plays the delivery girl in the film, which also has Rishabh Kapoor. Expressing his gratitude for the appreciation, Gomes said his films are made "with little funding."

Reaction 'I observe human behavior, love telling stories about human spirit'

"I observe human behavior and love telling stories about the human spirit. My films are a reminder to not get lost into technology. I make films with little funding from family and friends, everyone comes together with loads of love and passion. Couldn't be more blessed," said Gomes. The film was chosen among contenders like Trapped, Safar, Sound Proof, and Natkhat starring Vidya Balan.

Gratitude Key actors elated with development; praise director, project