The gun-toting extraterrestrial being is set to make the audiences jump off their seats yet again. The Predator is beefing up the franchise and probably its otherworldly arsenal as the Walt Disney Company is planning a reboot. 20th Century Studios is leading the production with 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg behind the camera for the fifth film of the series.

Screenwriter Patrick Aison, known for his work in titles such as Jack Ryan, Kingdom, and Treadstone, is writing the script of the latest unnamed Predator outing. Deadline reported that the film will not pick up from where the Shane Black-directed 2018 installment left off. Black also had a supporting role in the first Predator movie that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and released in 1987.

However, Trachtenberg is not happy with the media breaking the news too early as it has spoiled his plans for the big reveal. Trachtenberg tweeted, "Been working on this for almost 4 years now. I am very sad that what we had in store for how you could discover this movie will no longer happen. It's a bummer. But also...YAY!"

This was meant to be a surprise. Been working on this for almost 4 years now. I am very sad that what we had in store for how you could discover this movie will no longer happen. It’s a bummer. But also...YAY! https://t.co/pKWz9tDAEB — Dan Trachtenberg (@DannyTRS) November 20, 2020

The first film released in 1987 and dealt with a brilliant blend of muscles and extraterrestrials. Schwarzenegger and his team of commandos reach Central American forests to rescue a foreign cabinet minister and his associate who are held hostage by insurgents. However, the rescue team faces the wrath of the invisible and infallible alien which then kills them.

