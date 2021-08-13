'Netrikann' review: Nayanthara-led thriller lives up to its hype

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 05:02 pm

Nayanthara's 'Netrikann' is engaging but not sans flaws

Tamil superstar Nayanthara-led thriller Netrikann dropped on Disney+ Hotstar today. Based on the 2011 South Korean hit film Blind, Netrikann narrates the tale of a visually impaired woman named Durga and her clash with a criminal. The Milind Rau-directorial is tightly knit with some powerful moments. However, some inconsistencies and melodramatic insertions bring the overall value down. Here's our review.

Story

Visually impaired Durga becomes witness to a crime

As seen in the trailer, there is a killer on the loose, played by Ajmal Amir, who kidnaps and tortures women. One day, he comes across Durga (Nayanthara) and tries to abduct her too but fails because of an accident. Durga, who was a CBI officer before losing her eyesight, suspects Amir of hit-and-run and goes to the police. Thus begins a thrilling hunt.

Performances

Cast justify roles, movie might be too gory for some

Who emerges to be the winner in this cat and mouse chase is the rest of the movie. Nayanthara's performance as a blind person is believable, and research has been done to depict their lives honestly. Manikandan and Sharan are also likable in their supporting roles. Violence is a bit extreme that might affect the viewing experience. However, Netrikann is not devoid of shortcomings.

Comment

The run-time is better matched for theatrical release

At two-hour and 26-minutes, the film is definitely stretched for an OTT release, where you can choose from hundreds of options. No wonder, makers originally wanted a theatrical premiere for the same. The team could have edited out some songs like how Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram was packaged for Netflix. Netrikann also comes with inconsistencies and loose ends. The setting is too artificial at times.

Verdict

Antagonist will remind you of 'Mardaani 2,' this gets 4/5

Its title track, sung by Poorvi Koutish, will give you goosebumps. Sid Sriram's Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum also expresses the messages of positivity and hope in a skillful manner. Amir's character has been given a menacing background tune that effectively disgusts you. Cliche mannerisms of psychopaths, as depicted by Vishal Jethwa with novelty in Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2, feels a bit staged here. Verdict: 4/5.

Information

Overall, 'Netrikann' is a fresh choice among patriotic releases

Produced by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy Pictures and co-produced by Hyunwoo Thomas Kim and KS Mayilvaganan, Netrikann has been beautifully shot by RD Rajasekhar. It will be a fresh choice amid other releases such as Shershaah and Bhuj.