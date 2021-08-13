Sebastian Stan birthday special: Not just known for Bucky Barnes

Sebastian Stan is way beyond of just being Bucky Barnes

Sebastian Stan turns 39 today! Many know the Romanian-American actor for his role as Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier from Marvel films, after he appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger, a 2011 release. Recently, he also celebrated the 10-year-anniversary of his World War II veteran character. However, besides Barnes, there are several other prominent roles Stan has enacted. Let's explore six of those.

'Gossip Girl' was the 'best of time' for Stan

Stan, in his recurring role as Carter Baizen, an old and troublesome acquaintance of the Upper East Side, in Gossip Girl is noteworthy. Even though he appeared in just three seasons, he left a remarkable mark on the show. The star describes his experience in Gossip Girl, "It was the best of time and it was the best of time. Xoxo, Gossip Girl."

'Political Animals' brought charming and struggling side of Stan's character

Greg Berlanti's mini-series Political Animals spun around the Hammond family and their political involvement. And, Stan charmed the viewers by playing the role of TJ Hammond. In the show, he is lovable, vulnerable, and has a struggling personality, who continuously makes an effort to make his family as proud as they are of his twin brother Douglas Hammond, played by James Wolk.

He stood out in musical drama 'Ricki and the Flash'

Stan's character dazzled when Ricki and the Flash released. He played Joshua Brummel, the estranged son of Linda Brummel, essayed by veteran actor and three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep. The Jonathan Demme-directed musical comedy drama revolved around the story of Ricki/Linda, who while chasing her dream of becoming a rockstar, left behind her family. Streep was the focus, but Stan made an impact too.

His character of Chris Beck in 'The Martian' was impressive

Based on Andy Weir's novel, The Martian premiered at TIFF on September 11, 2015, and became the 10th highest-grossing movie of 2015. The movie revolved around Matt Damon's character Mark Watney who gets disconnected from Earth is on its mission to explore Mars. Stan had the small yet prominent role of Dr. Chris Beck, a flight surgeon for the mission to Mars.

Stan stunned audience with his part in 'I, Tonya'

I, Tonya is a biographical sports comedy that depicts the story of Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie), and her link to the attack on Nancy Kerrigan, her rival, which happened in 1994. Stan was Harding's lover, who later became her husband. Indiewire reports that when the movie's script was first narrated to Stan, he felt "scared." "I'm drawn to it because that's the challenge."

'Kings' showed how powerful an actor Stan is

Another show where Stan presented the struggle of a rich kid was Kings. He played the role of Jack Benjamin who hides the fact of being gay. Stan's character was compelling, heart-touching, and real. Kings revolved around the fictional Kingdom of Gilboa and debuted on March 15, 2009. Even though the series had only one season, it had a significant effect on the viewers.