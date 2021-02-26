Marvel president Kevin Feige has revealed that Deadpool 3 is the only R-rated movie being made for now. Apart from this Ryan Reynolds-starrer third instalment, the studio has no plans to make any other film containing adult content, Feige said while speaking at a Television Critics Association (TCA) panel. He was referring to the other MCU films, all of which have PG-13 rating.

Reaction 'We have never been held back by it (ratings)'

Appearing on the panel, Feige highlighted that Marvel has never faced hindrances in filming because of the PG-13 rating. "We have never been held back by it. If we ever are, then certainly there could be a discussion to be had.....but that just hasn't been the case yet," he said. However, the acquired property of Deadpool will always remain an exception.

Information Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, bringing 'Deadpool' to MCU

To note, Deadpool came into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ambit after Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. Though MCU is known for PG-13 films, Disney CEO Bob Iger maintained in 2019 that they would continue making R-rated films, such as Deadpool.

Strategy MCU's R-rated films won't be released under traditional banner: Iger

"We'll continue in that business," Iger had said, recognizing the "popularity" of adult-oriented content. He added that they won't be released under traditional Disney/Marvel banner, but will be done after "carefully branding [R-rated films]...so we are not confusing consumers." In that light, how Marvel will market its upcoming Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali is something to be seen, as its parent franchise was R-rated.

Difference MCU's attitude restrained, while DC always big on R-rated films

Interestingly, Marvel's restrained attitude toward R-rated movies is strikingly different from its arch-rival DC Films, which is keeping its adult fans hooked with several R-rated titles. Starting from Todd Philips' Joker, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Ultimate Edition) to the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, all have been R-rated.

Development Sorry 'WandaVision' fans! It might not have season 2