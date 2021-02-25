Hugely popular shows such as Suits, House, Monk, Saturday Night Live, The Titan Games, and Top Chef will get desi versions soon. This comes after NBCUniversal Formats signed a co-production agreement with Banijay Asia to allow the latter to adapt these shows to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audience. This is the first deal of this kind for NBCUniversal Formats in India.

Portfolio Banijay Asia is known for producing Netflix's 'Tribhanga'

NBCUniversal Formats is the international sales wing for production, broadcast, and streaming divisions of NBCUniversal, Sky Studios, and some third-party brands. Meanwhile, Banijay Asia is a production company that creates premium content for television, films, and OTT platforms. Titles such as Tribhanga for Netflix, and MS Dhoni's documentary Roar of the Lion for Disney+ Hotstar are some of its notable works.

Reason Global shows have been adapted earlier, were welcomed heartily

This co-production deal is significant after select Indian shows such as Disney+ Hotstar's Criminal Justice, The Office, Hostages and Amazon Prime Video's Mind The Malhotras tasted success in different OTT platforms after being adapted from their international counterparts. Adapting foreign shows for Indian format is not new, as reality shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Indian Idol and Bigg Boss stand testimony to this fact.

Plans With right talent, we can get India talking: Deepak Dhar

Banijay Asia was formed in 2018 as a joint venture between Banijay and TV veteran Deepak Dhar, who looks after new business, content strategies, partnerships and alliances. Soon after the deal was inked, Dhar took to Twitter to bring attention to the formats of the NBC shows. "With the right talent and partners, we can get India talking about these shows too," he said.

Twitter Post 'Let's get India talking about these top formats!'

Reaction These have proven to have universal appeal: Universal Studio