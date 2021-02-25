Paramount Network and Netflix's show Emily in Paris have recently come under media scrutiny because of a claim made by a Los Angeles Times report. The report accuses the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) of ethical biases in carrying under-the-table deals for Golden Globes. It further alleges that the creators of Emily in Paris bribed certain HFPA journalists to secure their Golden Globe nominations.

Reception French viewers were not welcoming to the comedy drama

Golden Globe 2021 nominated the comedy-drama in Best Musical/Comedy Series category. Show star Lily Collins also received a nomination for Best Television Actress -Musical/Comedy Series. The show got a 63% Rotten Tomatoes rating, and generally negative reviews from the French audience, though it clicked with the US viewers. People in France complained that the show glorified cliches about French lifestyle, which are moot now.

Details Over 30 HFPA voters invited on series set, Paramount funded

The Los Angeles Times report alleges that back in 2019, over 30 HFPA voters were given a grand visit to the set of Emily In Paris, reportedly funded by Paramount Network. Although it was a press trip, journalists from the association were apparently treated like "kings and queens." The trip consisted of a two-night stay at the five-star Peninsula Paris hotel (current rate: $1,400/night).

Perks HFPA members treated with lunch at private museum

The trip comprised a news conference and lunch at the private museum Musée des Arts Forains, which is replete with vintage amusement rides. However, an HFPA member who didn't attend it, said, "There was a real backlash and rightly so — that show doesn't belong on any best of 2020 list. It's an example of why many of us say we need change."

Consequence Snubs to 'Minari' and 'I May Destroy You' raised eyebrows