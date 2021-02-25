Just like its first installment, Drishyam, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 would also be getting a Bollywood remake with Ajay Devgn and Tabu playing pivotal roles. Reportedly, producer Kumar Mangat has acquired the rights of the Malayalam hit, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and has been directed by Jeethu Joseph. Mangat had also bankrolled the remake of the first movie which released in 2015.

Quote Tabu, Devgn will be reprising their roles

A source privy to the development confirmed that Mangat has purchased the rights. "Kumar Mangat sir has bought the rights of Drishyam 2 and he is working toward making the Hindi adaptation of it soon. Ajay Devgn and Tabu had done Hindi Drishyam, and Mangat had produced it too, they will star in Hindi Drishyam 2 also," the source told Indian Express.

Quote 'None of the actors have signed the dotted line'

The source added, "None of the actors have signed the dotted line. They will soon be in the position to make an official announcement. There is also no clarity on who will be directing the film after the death of Nishikant Kamat."

Movie 'Drishyam 2' is being well-received by viewers

Since it released last Friday, Drishyam 2 has received a phenomenal response. The film picks up six years after the first film ended. Mohanlal reprises his role of Georgekutty, who in an attempt to protect his family, ends up committing the "perfect murder." But years later, his past casts a shadow on his present. The movie is being hailed for its thrilling elements.

Response Mohanlal thanked his fans for the 'immense' response