Malayalam film star Mohanlal took to social media to thank his fans after receiving "tremendous response to Drishyam 2," that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The movie is a sequel to the widely-appreciated Drishyam and also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Asha Sarath, and Siddique, among others. The team has returned after a wait of eight long years. Here's more.

Post Mohanlal posted a heartfelt note on Facebook

Mohanalal shared a heartfelt note, part of which read, "It is the love and support of the cinema loving public that continues to inspire us to constantly better ourselves." "My sincere thanks to all of you for the outpouring of love. It means a lot to all of us on team Drishyam. To the entire team, my congratulations and grateful thanks (sic)," he added.

Film 'Drishyam 2' takes forward the story from 'Drishyam'

Mohanlal reprises his role of Georgekutty from the first film as the story unfolds six years from where the first one had ended. In the first installment, Georgekutty was able to pull off what could be termed a perfect murder. But six years later, when he has finally moved on in life with his family, ghosts of his past come back to haunt him.

Response 'Drishyam 2' is getting love from fans and critics alike

The movie has received great response since its release on Friday. Film critics appreciated the movie for its story and many termed it a "must watch." Celebrities including Prithviraj Sukumaran also gave the movie glowing reviews and applauded the cast and crew. Fans say the new film lives up to the thrill and entertainment value of the original.

Details The original 'Drishyam' was a huge hit