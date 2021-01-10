Sony has announced its latest generation BRAVIA XR range of smart televisions. The line-up includes LED and OLED models, ranging from 50 inches to 100 inches with up to 8K resolution. These models come with HDMI 2.1, Google TV interface, and Sony's all-new "Cognitive Processor XR," which intelligently optimizes picture quality and sound at "pixel level" to offer a lifelike experience. Here's our roundup.

Information About Sony's Cognitive Processor XR

According to Sony, the all-new Cognitive Processor XR chipset "can cross-analyze an array of elements at once, just as our brains do" and adjust each parameter for optimal picture quality. It can also upscale any sound to 3D surround sound to deliver an immersive soundscape.

Flagship models MASTER Series Z9J

Sony's most premium range, the Master Series Z9J, is offered in 85-inch and 75-inch models with 8K LED panels. These models offer support for 8K upscaling with XR Triluminos Pro and XR Contrast Booster picture enhancing technologies. The TVs also come with Alexa and Google Assistant support, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced, and a Netflix Calibrated Mode that offers studio-quality Netflix content.

Premium models MASTER Series A90J

The MASTER Series A90J offers three OLED TV models that come in 85-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch sizes. These TVs, also powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, provide features like XR OLED Contrast, XR 4K Upscaling, and XR Motion Clarity. Other highlights of the A90J models include Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, Alexa and Google Assistant support, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Calibrated Mode.

Information Sony BRAVIA XR A80J series also offers three OLED TVs

Sony's BRAVIA XR A80J series includes 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch OLED TV models. In terms of features and specifications, these televisions are almost identical to the MASTER Series A90J except that they come with a 3-way stand instead of a 2-way.

Mid-range models Sony BRAVIA XR X95J 4K LED TVs

The Sony BRAVIA XR X95J 4K LED TVs are available in three screen sizes of 85-inch, 75-inch, and 65-inch. Like the previous models, these televisions also feature the company's "minimalist one slate design" with sleek bezels. They also offer features like XR Triluminos Pro, Dolby Vision HDR, Netflix Calibrated Mode, and IMAX Enhanced mode, which delivers IMAX remastered picture and DTS audio.

Base models Sony BRAVIA XR X92 4K LED TVs

The Sony BRAVIA XR X92 4K LED TVs come in display sizes of 100-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch. The X92 models offer XR Triluminos Pro, XR Contrast Booster, and XR 4K Upscaling display technologies along with Acoustic Multi-Audio sound signal processing. They also support Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, Alexa, Google Assistant support, IMAX Enhanced moe, as well as Netflix Calibrated Mode.

Information Pricing and availability