After requesting Karan Johar to change the title of his upcoming show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has shared all the official notices sent to Karan's Dharma Productions over the matter. However, Dharma has allegedly not given any response yet. Madhur had last week requested Karan to change the title of the show. Here are more details on this.

Details No official response yet from Dharma, said Madhur

Talking about the same, Madhur tweeted, "Notices send to Dharma since 19th Nov, 2 from IMPPA , 1 from IFTDA and 2 notices of FWICE, all are official bodies of the film industry, on misusing and tweaking of my film title Bollywood Wives (sic)." "There is no official response yet to any of the above associations from Dharma." Karan's Netflix show will premiere tomorrow.

Twitter Post Madhur shared the pictures of the notices

Notices send to @DharmaMovies since 19th Nov, 2 from (IMPPA) ,1 (IFTDA) 2 Notices of (FWICE )all r Official Bodies of the Film Industry, on misusing tweaking of my Film Title #BollywoodWives...there is NO official response yet to any of the above Associations from Dharma. https://t.co/QBZyMWxXDG pic.twitter.com/zEfndEoATZ — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 26, 2020

Film Guild 'Film Guild had rejected Karan's title request'

Earlier this week, Madhur had revealed that the Film Guild of India had rejected Dharma's request for the said title. He wrote, "When IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association) asked Film Guild of India whether Dharma was given the title Bollywood Wives, the Guild replied that they had outrightly rejected the same." "That shows Dharma have blatantly tweaked and misused our title."

IMPPA IMPPA confirmed that the title belongs to Madhur

Addressing Madhur's complaint, IMPPA replied, "We hereby confirm that we allotted the title 'Bollywood Wives' for feature film/web series and short film to M/s Bhandarkar Entertainment who have now complained that M/s Dharma Productions are violating their rights." The association asked officials of The Film and Television Producers Guild of India whether they had registered the said title.

Request Madhur had recently requested Karan to change the title

For the unversed, Madhur had last week requested Karan and the team of Dharma Productions not to use the title "Bollywood Wives" for their upcoming Netflix show by tweaking it as it would hinder his original project. Talking about Karan using his title without permission and tweaking it to something else, he wrote, "It is morally and ethically wrong (sic)."

Show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' will go live tomorrow