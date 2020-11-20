Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has slammed Karan Johar, allegedly for using his idea of a title - "Bollywood Wives" - for his upcoming web series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Madhur claimed that Karan and producer Apoorva Mehta used the title despite him requesting them not to. He has now urged them to change the title. Here are more details on this.

Details It is morally and ethically wrong: Madhur

Madhur called this move unethical and asked the makers to change the title. "It is morally and ethically wrong for you to tweak it to The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Please do not dent my project," he tweeted. For the unversed, KJo's upcoming web show on Netflix, produced by his company Dharmatic Entertainment, is slated to premiere on November 27.

Twitter Post Here's what the director wrote on Twitter

Dear @karanjohar U @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title. — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 20, 2020

Show What is KJo's new show all about?

Netflix's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, attempts to offer a glimpse into the lives of the wives of some popular film stars. The show stars Neelam Kothari Soni (wife of Samir Soni), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), and Bhavana Panday (wife of Chunky Panday). It also has cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Movies Madhur had last directed 'Indu Sarkar'

Madhur has carved a niche for himself by highlighting the dark reality of the glamor world through his films. His movies such as Page 3, Corporate, Heroine, and others have garnered huge appreciation from critics and audience. His 2008 movie Fashion, starring Priyanka Chopra, was also widely acclaimed. He last directed Indu Sarkar, which released in 2017.

