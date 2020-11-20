Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are all set to embrace parenthood once again. The couple, already proud parents to daughter Anayra, is expecting their second child soon. While they have not made any official announcement yet, social media posts featuring Ginni with a baby bump have been doing the rounds. Here is more on this.

Details Couple to welcome second child in January

Sources close to the 39-year-old actor told The Times of India that the couple will welcome their second child in January, next year. In fact, Kapil's mother as well as Ginni's family members have also flown down to Mumbai to help the mother-to-be with the birth of her second baby. Ginni is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, the sources further added.

Details Pictures of Ginni flaunting her baby bump have gone viral

Even as the couple has not made any announcement yet, pictures from their Karwa Chauth celebrations featuring Ginni flaunting her baby bump have gone viral. Kapil's friend and fellow comedian Bharti Singh recently put a video on Instagram, giving a sneak-peek into their celebrations and at the end of the video, a glimpse of Ginni with a baby bump could also be seen.

First child Kapil, Ginni welcomed their first child last year

Kapil and Ginni had welcomed their first child on December 10, 2019. Kapil had made the big announcement on Twitter at the time. The duo, who tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 12, 2018, will celebrate their second wedding anniversary later this year. Even though the two never dated, they knew each other from their college days.

Parenthood It is life-changing: Kapil on parenthood

In an earlier interaction with TOI, the comedian opened up about parenthood and how his life changed after welcoming Anayra. Speaking about the new phase of his life, he had said, "Yes, it is life-changing...A baby brings in surprises into our life every day. After marriage, our conversations were about each other, but after the baby, everything is centered around her (sic)."

Work What's up on the work front for Kapil?