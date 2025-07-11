German court rules Meta's web tracking tools breach GDPR

A German court has ordered Meta , the parent company of Facebook and Instagram , to pay €5,000 to a user. The ruling comes after the plaintiff sued Meta for using tracking technology on third-party websites without consent. The Regional Court of Leipzig found that Meta's tracking pixels and software development kits (SDKs) violate European privacy laws by collecting user data without their consent.

Legal implications Ruling could encourage more users to sue Meta The Leipzig court's decision could open the floodgates for other users to sue Meta without having to "explicitly demonstrate individual damages." The court noted that "every user is individually identifiable to Meta at all times as soon as they visit the third-party websites or use an app, even if they have not logged in via the Instagram and Facebook account."

Data concerns Court slams Meta for 'massively violating' data protection laws The court also criticized Meta for "massively violating" Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by processing personal data to create profiles of Facebook users. This practice, the court said, has resulted in billions of dollars in profits for the tech giant. Experts believe that this ruling could expose all websites and apps using tracking technology to major lawsuits over data privacy violations.