What's the story

It's happily ever after for Demi Lovato!

The famous actor-musician tied the knot with singer-songwriter Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in a California ceremony on Sunday (local time).

The former Disney star exchanged vows in a beautiful Vivienne Westwood gown.

Last year, she had gushed about her partner, telling People, "You know, I've waited my whole life for him. It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring."

Now that they have wed, meet Lovato's husband.