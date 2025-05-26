Who is Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes? Meet Demi Lovato's new husband
What's the story
It's happily ever after for Demi Lovato!
The famous actor-musician tied the knot with singer-songwriter Jordan "Jutes" Lutes in a California ceremony on Sunday (local time).
The former Disney star exchanged vows in a beautiful Vivienne Westwood gown.
Last year, she had gushed about her partner, telling People, "You know, I've waited my whole life for him. It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring."
Now that they have wed, meet Lovato's husband.
Love story
Lovato and Lutes started dating in 2022
Lovato (32) and Lutes (34) first met while working on Lovato's album HOLY FVCK. The duo started out as friends before they started dating.
Their romance became public knowledge in August 2022 when a source told People it was a "really happy and healthy relationship."
The two made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis's Pre-Grammy Gala in 2023.
Lutes proposed to Lovato in December 2023 with a song he had penned himself.
Musical collaboration
Lutes is an independent musician
Lutes is an independent musician who co-wrote a few of Lovato's greatest hits, including Substance, Happy Ending, and City of Angels.
He often takes to Instagram to express his admiration for Lovato, including the mushy 2023 birthday post for her.
It read: "Your heart has changed lives all over the planet...I didn't know the perfect person existed until I met u. but now that I do, I'm gunna spend the rest of my life protecting u... (sic)."
Engagement
Pair got engaged in 2023
Lovato and Lutes got engaged in December 2023. The proposal was done in a "personal and intimate" setting in Los Angeles.
Lutes told People last year that they were taking their time planning their wedding. "We're not trying to stress ourselves out. I feel like a lot of weddings can be stressful and very quick, and so we're on it, but we're also taking our time, and we're also just enjoying being engaged," he said.
Wedding details
Lovato's wedding dress and reception attire
For her wedding, Lovato wore a custom pearl white Vivienne Westwood gown crafted from heavy silk satin fabric. The dress was complemented with a corset bodice and long cathedral-style veil.
She worked with Westwood's couture team, who came to Los Angeles from London for fittings.
For the reception, she donned an ivory silk satin column dress by Westwood, a "one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special," Lovato told Vogue.