What's the story

A Bhiwani-based YouTuber, identified as Raveena, has been accused of murdering her husband, Praveen, allegedly with the help of her lover, Suresh.

According to NDTV, Praveen was killed after he caught Raveena and Suresh in a compromising position on March 25.

After killing him, they reportedly dumped his body in a drain outside Bhiwani city.