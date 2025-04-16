YouTuber kills husband with lover's help after he discovers affair
What's the story
A Bhiwani-based YouTuber, identified as Raveena, has been accused of murdering her husband, Praveen, allegedly with the help of her lover, Suresh.
According to NDTV, Praveen was killed after he caught Raveena and Suresh in a compromising position on March 25.
After killing him, they reportedly dumped his body in a drain outside Bhiwani city.
Controversial romance
Relationship sparked controversy, led to tragic outcome
Raveena and Suresh met through social media nearly two years ago. They worked on short videos, racking up over 34,000 followers on Instagram.
Over time, they caught feelings for one another.
Despite her family's disapproval and regular fights with Praveen, she continued posting content online.
On the day of the murder, Praveen returned home and saw his wife and Suresh in a compromising position, after which an argument broke out.
Crime details
Murder and body disposal
In a fit of rage, Raveena and Suresh allegedly strangled the husband with a dupatta.
They then reportedly took his body on a motorcycle to a drain on Dinnod Road around 2:30am that night.
It was about six kilometers away from their house at Gujron ki Dhani, near Bhiwani's old bus stand.
Legal proceedings
Arrest and custody
Praveen's decomposed body was found by the Sadar station police on 28 March.
CCTV footage showed a man wearing a helmet on a motorcycle and Raveena with her face covered, carrying the body between them.
Two hours later, Raveena returned on the same bike without the body.
Both Raveena and Suresh have been arrested since and are in judicial custody.