No more wheelchairs at airports? Centre mulling guidelines change
What's the story
India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is mulling a change in its airport wheelchair policies, Hindustan Times reported.
Under the proposed new rules, complimentary wheelchair services will be limited to senior citizens only.
Those below 60 years will have to fulfill new requirements or pay a nominal charge for the service.
The decision comes after complaints from travelers about the shortage of wheelchairs and poor equipment at airports.
Policy changes
New guidelines to be announced by May-end
The amended policies are likely to be announced by the end of May, one of the officials aware of the matter said.
Under the new rules, younger passengers might have to provide a medical certificate for complimentary wheelchair services.
They may also have to pay a nominal fee if they need assistance in reaching boarding gates, the official said, adding that this service was being increasingly misused for this purpose.
Collaboration
DGCA leads the initiative, engages with airlines
The DGCA is spearheading this initiative and has approached airlines to set new eligibility criteria for complimentary wheelchair access.
Confirming the talks, an airline representative said, "Airlines are in talks with the regulator and have proposed charging for wheelchair services."
A second airline official said rising costs and misuse of the service were among the reasons for the proposal.
Misuse issues
Concerns over misuse of wheelchair services
The second official pointed out the increase in demand and abuse of service as two big issues.
"Some passengers request wheelchairs without genuinely needing them. Beyond equipment, trained staff too are in short supply," she said.
A former airline official said some passengers abuse this service to avoid long queues at congested airports.
Final announcement
Recommendations to be submitted next month
A senior official of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation confirmed that the DGCA will soon send recommendations; a final announcement is expected next month.
The official explained that a paid option is being considered for those who need assistance but might not qualify under stricter criteria.
"We are looking at a nominally priced service for those who can't walk long distances," said the official.
Awareness efforts
DGCA plans awareness campaigns to reduce misuse
DGCA is also planning awareness campaigns to inform passengers about the proper use of these services and reduce misuse.
Biji Eapen, president of the Airline Users Rights and Grievances Redressal Forum, said, "Government officials should understand the realities before listening to airlines. Passengers' rights are concerned with services, safety, and quality."
He warned that without considering passengers fundamental rights or resolving such issues, passengers won't gain any benefits from these proposals.