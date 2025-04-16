What's the story

India's top health regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has sent out an urgent notice to all states and Union Territories.

It has asked them to stop the manufacturing, sale, and distribution of 35 unapproved fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs, News18 reported.

The list includes painkillers, anti-diabetics, hypertension drugs, and neuropathic pain relievers, as well as fertility drugs and nutritional supplements.