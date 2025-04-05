What's the story

RPG Enterprises Chairman, Harsh Goenka, has backed Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal amid the raging debate on India's start-up ecosystem.

This comes after Goenka supported L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's controversial 90-hour work week suggestion and Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week remark.

Goenka clarified that Subrahmanyan, Murthy, and Goyal were not being literal but "directional" in their statements.

He emphasized that the aim isn't to glorify burnout but to shift the national mindset toward hard work and long-term value creation.