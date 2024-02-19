Farmers put 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold to study new MSP plan proposed by Centre

Farmers put protest on hold after Centre proposes MSP plan

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:34 am Feb 19, 2024

What's the story The protesting farmers have put their "Delhi Chalo" march on hold after the Centre proposed a new five-year plan for the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. On Sunday night, the farmer leaders declared that they would study the government's proposal in the coming two days. The march has been put on hold until then, they added. This announcement came after the fourth round of talks between the central government and the farmer leaders.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Hundreds of farmers from Haryana and Punjab have launched a "Delhi Chalo" protest, demanding a law that guarantees an MSP for their crops. The agitators also want the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and loan waivers and pensions for farm laborers and farmers. They are also demanding "justice" for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the withdrawal of cases against farmers (registered during the 2020-21 farmers' protest).

Centre's pitch

Cooperative societies to buy crops at MSP: Centre's proposal

Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai held discussions with farmer leaders in a meeting that began around 8:00pm on Sunday and ended at 1:00am on Monday. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting. Explaining the proposal to reporters after the end of discussions, Goyal said the government-promoted cooperative societies will buy pulses, maize, and cotton crops at MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with the farmers.

Farmers' response

Farmers, government will try to find resolution through talks: Leader

On the Centre's proposal, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said discussions on the proposal will be held in farmers' forums on Monday and Tuesday to get the experts' opinions. "A discussion on loan waivers and other demands is pending and we hope that these will be resolved in the next two days," he said. "If, due to some reason, it doesn't happen, then we will request the government to let us go to Delhi peacefully," Pandher added.

Farmers' protest

Protesters stationed at Punjab's Khanuari, Shambhu borders

To recall, the Union ministers and farmer leaders had met on three occasions this month over the MSP issue and other demands, but the talks remained inconclusive. Protesting farmers from Punjab have been camping at Khanauri and Shambhu points on the state's border with Haryana since February 13, when the police halted their "Delhi Chalo" march. Calls for the march were given by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to press for their demands.