India, China to set up expert group for boundary delimitation
What's the story
India and China have agreed to establish an expert group to explore an early solution to the boundary delimitation issue. The decision was taken after discussions involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.
Expert group
Expert group to be set up under WMCC
The expert group will be set up under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). The group's task is to explore early harvest in boundary delimitation. Delimitation refers to defining boundaries through legal and political means, without the use of physical markers. This decision is a major step toward resolving long-standing border issues between India and China.
Bilateral ties
Resumption of border trade, direct flight connectivity agreed upon
The two countries also agreed to resume direct flight connectivity and increase Indian pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar. This is set against the backdrop of PM Modi gearing up to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China. The resumption of border trade through Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La, and Nathu La was also agreed upon during the meeting.
Peaceful resolution
Special representatives held 24th round of talks
Doval and Wang Yi, who are the Special Representatives on the Boundary Question for both countries, held the 24th round of talks. They agreed to take a political perspective on overall relationships while seeking a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework" for boundary settlement. The two sides reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and tranquility in border areas to promote overall bilateral development.
Diplomatic support
Support each other in hosting diplomatic events
The countries also agreed to support each other in hosting diplomatic events. This includes the 2026 BRICS summit in India and the 2027 summit in China. The MEA statement said both sides agreed that a stable, cooperative, and forward-looking relationship is mutually beneficial for realizing their development potential fully. These developments come after recent tensions between the US and both countries over tariffs and trade policies.