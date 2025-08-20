India, China to set up expert group for boundary delimitation

India and China have agreed to establish an expert group to explore an early solution to the boundary delimitation issue. The decision was taken after discussions involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi , External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval , and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Expert group Expert group to be set up under WMCC The expert group will be set up under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC). The group's task is to explore early harvest in boundary delimitation. Delimitation refers to defining boundaries through legal and political means, without the use of physical markers. This decision is a major step toward resolving long-standing border issues between India and China.

Bilateral ties Resumption of border trade, direct flight connectivity agreed upon The two countries also agreed to resume direct flight connectivity and increase Indian pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar. This is set against the backdrop of PM Modi gearing up to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China. The resumption of border trade through Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La, and Nathu La was also agreed upon during the meeting.

Peaceful resolution Special representatives held 24th round of talks Doval and Wang Yi, who are the Special Representatives on the Boundary Question for both countries, held the 24th round of talks. They agreed to take a political perspective on overall relationships while seeking a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework" for boundary settlement. The two sides reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and tranquility in border areas to promote overall bilateral development.