SC to answer President Murmu's questions on bills' gubernatorial approval
The Supreme Court is set to answer 14 big questions from President Droupadi Murmu about how much time governors and the President should get to sign off on state laws.
A top five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, will look at whether these are major constitutional issues—without reopening the recent April 8 Tamil Nadu ruling that put deadlines on such approvals.
Court's advice will shape future laws across India
This move could clear up confusion over how long bills can sit with governors or the President before becoming law—a hot topic after the Centre argued that fixed deadlines might upset federal balance and reduce executive freedom.
The Court's advice will shape how future laws are passed across India and could impact center-state relations for years to come.