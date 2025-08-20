Next Article
PM Modi's meeting on economic roadmap amid US trade tensions
Prime Minister Modi just hosted a key meeting to tackle India's economic game plan, especially as trade tensions with the US heat up.
The focus? Creating more jobs and giving a boost to small businesses (MSMEs).
Top ministers and economists joined in to brainstorm next steps.
Focus on ease of doing business
The team discussed making it easier to do business—think banking upgrades and liberalization.
There's a push for both government spending and private investment to drive growth, all part of a 100-day reform agenda.
With global relations shifting (like recent diplomatic visits with China and Russia), India is staying firm on protecting its own interests while navigating international pressure, especially from the US on sensitive sectors like agriculture.