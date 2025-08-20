Next Article
UP mother fights crocodile to save son
On Monday evening in Dhakia village, Uttar Pradesh, a mother named Maya sprang into action when her five-year-old son Veeru was attacked by a crocodile near a drain.
Hearing his cries, she fought the seven-foot reptile for several minutes to free him.
Both were injured in the process
Armed with just an iron rod and her determination, Maya managed to drive the crocodile away.
Both she and Veeru were injured and taken to a local health facility. Veeru is still recovering.
Locals demand action
The attack has worried locals, who are now asking for barriers and patrols around the drain to prevent future incidents.
Forest officials have promised a special operation to capture the crocodile.