Delhi: MCD workers catching dogs attacked in Rohini
On Monday, MCD workers trying to catch stray dogs in Delhi's Rohini—following a Supreme Court order—were attacked by about 30 people.
The crowd damaged the MCD van and demanded the release of two dogs that had just been picked up after complaints of dog bites.
The incident quickly drew attention online, with BJP leader Vijay Goel urging the police to take strict action against those responsible.
FIR registered, MCD to work with police during drives
Police have registered an FIR, and MCD officials now plan to team up with Delhi Police for future dog-catching drives in sensitive spots.
One of the van drivers, Om Prakash, shared that the group threatened them during the operation.
The MCD says these drives are part of a larger effort to manage stray dogs safely—and the Supreme Court warns that blocking such work is not okay.