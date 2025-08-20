India, China agree to resume border trade, travel after talks

Talks on river cooperation and international event support also promised

These steps are meant to restore calm along the border and rebuild trust after years of tension since 2020.

By reopening trade routes and travel links, both countries are hoping for better economic ties.

They've also promised to keep talking about river cooperation—especially important for India given concerns over China's Brahmaputra dam project—and will support each other at big international events like BRICS.

Overall, it's a sign that both sides want more stability as global dynamics shift.