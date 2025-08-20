India, China agree to resume border trade, travel after talks
India and China just wrapped up their 24th round of border talks on August 19, with both sides agreeing to set up new expert groups for boundary issues and border management.
The talks, led by NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also saw plans for resuming direct flights, updating air agreements, easing visas, and bringing back border trade at key passes.
PM Modi is set to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin later this month.
Talks on river cooperation and international event support also promised
These steps are meant to restore calm along the border and rebuild trust after years of tension since 2020.
By reopening trade routes and travel links, both countries are hoping for better economic ties.
They've also promised to keep talking about river cooperation—especially important for India given concerns over China's Brahmaputra dam project—and will support each other at big international events like BRICS.
Overall, it's a sign that both sides want more stability as global dynamics shift.