Flash floods in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch; 2 dead, several stranded

Rescued girl was on way to school

Rescue teams found 20-year-old Atif Hussain Shah's body 13km downstream after he was swept away trying to cross a flooded stream; drones helped with the search.

In Poonch, seven-year-old Aysia Kauser was also found after being pulled away by strong river currents.

Authorities are keeping advisories active and asking residents to be extra careful until conditions improve.