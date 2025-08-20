Next Article
Flash floods in J&K's Rajouri, Poonch; 2 dead, several stranded
Flash floods hit Jammu's Rajouri and Poonch districts on Tuesday, leaving two people dead—including a young girl—and putting many at risk.
The Indian Army jumped into action to rescue seven stranded people from an island in the Poonch River, while officials are urging everyone to stay alert due to ongoing weather challenges.
Rescued girl was on way to school
Rescue teams found 20-year-old Atif Hussain Shah's body 13km downstream after he was swept away trying to cross a flooded stream; drones helped with the search.
In Poonch, seven-year-old Aysia Kauser was also found after being pulled away by strong river currents.
Authorities are keeping advisories active and asking residents to be extra careful until conditions improve.