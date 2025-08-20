J&K flash flood: Death toll rises to 68, over 70 missing India Aug 20, 2025

A sudden flash flood hit Chasoti, Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, on August 14 during the Machail Mata Yatra pilgrimage.

At least 68 people have died and over 70 are still missing after floodwaters swept through the village, destroying the community kitchen (langar).