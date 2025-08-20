Next Article
J&K flash flood: Death toll rises to 68, over 70 missing
A sudden flash flood hit Chasoti, Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, on August 14 during the Machail Mata Yatra pilgrimage.
At least 68 people have died and over 70 are still missing after floodwaters swept through the village, destroying the community kitchen (langar).
No new survivors since August 16
Atholi hospital is struggling with too many casualties and no new survivors since August 16.
Medical teams are using DNA testing to help families identify loved ones among the remains.
Recovery operations on
Army and disaster response teams are still searching as waters slowly recede.
With villagers mourning those lost and many still unaccounted for, everyone's hoping for closure as recovery operations continue.