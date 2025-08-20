Next Article
Mumbai rain: Orange alert for Wednesday; trains, flights delayed
Mumbai is under an orange alert as heavy to very heavy rain is expected on Wednesday, following Tuesday's downpour that flooded streets, delayed trains and flights, and forced schools and offices to cut hours.
The IMD says things should ease up from Thursday.
Rainfall over 250mm in some areas
The nonstop rain has hit not just travel but also crops across Maharashtra, with some areas getting over 250mm in a day.
Neighboring districts like Thane and Palghar are also on alert, while Raigad and Pune's ghat regions face even heavier rains.
Stay safe if you're out—waterlogging and flooding risks remain high for now.