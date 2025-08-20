Next Article
Helicopter carrying Pune builder Avinash Bhosale makes emergency landing
On Friday, a helicopter carrying Pune builder Avinash Bhosale and five others had to make an unexpected landing near Saltar village in Mulshi taluka.
The flight, headed from Pune to Mumbai, was forced down around 3:30pm because of heavy monsoon rain.
The pilots managed to safely land on a narrow cement road surrounded by greenery.
Close call
Thankfully, everyone on board was okay and the chopper took off again after about 15 minutes.
But this close call is just one example of how intense monsoon weather is shaking up travel across Maharashtra's western ghats this August.
Some areas, like Nanded district, have seen over 200mm of rain in a single day—leading to flooding, blocked roads, and ongoing rescue efforts by disaster teams.