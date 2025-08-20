Mumbai: 2 monorail trains stuck for hours during heavy rain

Passengers were left without lights or AC for up to nearly four hours, leading to panic and breathing issues for at least 15 people. Emergency teams worked together to safely evacuate everyone; most received treatment on-site and one girl was hospitalized but is now stable.

CM orders probe into incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the highest priority is being given to the safety of all passengers and has ordered an official probe into what went wrong.

With local trains down due to flooding, many commuters had turned to the monorail that evening—making the incident even more challenging.