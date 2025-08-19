India, China agree to set up new groups for border

Both sides also talked about improving military, diplomatic communication

These new groups are meant to keep things peaceful along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and finally make progress on deciding the actual boundary—something that's been stuck for years.

Both sides also talked about improving military and diplomatic communication, being more open about big projects like China's Brahmaputra dam (which could impact India), fighting terrorism together, and making it easier for people and trade to move between the countries again.

It's a step toward less tension—and maybe more trust—in a region that really needs it.