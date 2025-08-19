Ram Temple Trust declares time-lapse videos as IP

Every stage of building—from digging foundations to placing granite pillars—has been captured on film. By protecting these recordings, the Trust wants them used for education, training, and documentaries, making sure future generations can learn from this huge project.

Construction is running behind schedule

Construction was supposed to wrap up by October 2025 but is now set for September because there aren't enough skilled stone carvers.

Out of 90 murals planned for the lower plinth, 85 are done; installation of 3D sculptures is running about a month behind.