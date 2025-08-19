Ram Temple Trust declares time-lapse videos as IP
The Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust has officially declared all time-lapse recordings of the temple's construction as their Intellectual Property in August 2025, just over five years since PM Modi laid the foundation stone.
These detailed videos will be handed over to the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee.
Videos will be used for education and training
Every stage of building—from digging foundations to placing granite pillars—has been captured on film.
By protecting these recordings, the Trust wants them used for education, training, and documentaries, making sure future generations can learn from this huge project.
Construction is running behind schedule
Construction was supposed to wrap up by October 2025 but is now set for September because there aren't enough skilled stone carvers.
Out of 90 murals planned for the lower plinth, 85 are done; installation of 3D sculptures is running about a month behind.